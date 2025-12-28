Vijay Bids Cinematic Adieu at Grand 'Jana Nayagan' Event in Malaysia
Actor-politician Vijay announced his departure from cinema to focus on his fans, during the audio launch of 'Jana Nayagan' in Malaysia. The event drew 1 lakh attendees and featured live performances. Vijay's farewell marks the beginning of his political career, celebrating his influence and artistic legacy.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant farewell to his cinematic journey, actor-politician Vijay announced his decision to leave the film industry to devote himself to his fans. The revelation came during the much-anticipated audio launch of his movie 'Jana Nayagan,' held at the record-breaking Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The event, known as 'Thalapathy Thiruvizha', drew an audience of nearly 1 lakh, setting a new record for the largest attendance at such an event in Malaysia. It featured performances from notable singers and speeches from industry veterans, marking an emotional send-off before Vijay transitions into his political life.
Vijay expressed deep gratitude to his fans for transforming his career, while his co-star Pooja Hegde and others shared touching memories, underscoring his humility and professionalism. The apolitical gathering underlined Vijay's global influence, celebrating his enduring impact on Tamil cinema.
