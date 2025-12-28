Left Menu

Iconic Screen Siren and Animal Rights Advocate: Brigitte Bardot Dies at 91

Brigitte Bardot, a celebrated French actress of the 1960s and later an outspoken animal rights activist, has died at age 91. Known for her provocative roles and activist efforts, Bardot's life was marked by glamour, controversy, and a commitment to animal welfare that earned her national honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | France | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:03 IST
Iconic Screen Siren and Animal Rights Advocate: Brigitte Bardot Dies at 91
  • Country:
  • Martinique

Brigitte Bardot, the French cinematic icon and fervent animal rights activist, passed away at her residence in southern France, aged 91, as confirmed by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation. Known for her provocative screen roles and later activism toward animal welfare, Bardot's life had both glamour and controversy.

Rising to fame as a sensual figure in the 1956 film 'And God Created Woman,' Bardot was later immortalized as the model for Marianne, the emblem of France. Her second act was as a strident advocate against animal cruelty, taking bold stances that echoed worldwide.

Bardot's latter years were mired in controversy, with her expressing controversial views on immigration and Muslim practices, resulting in multiple convictions in French courts for inciting racial hatred. Despite these, her animal rights endeavors left an indelible mark on society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Office Space Tussle: Political Harmony in Thiruvananthapuram

Office Space Tussle: Political Harmony in Thiruvananthapuram

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

 India
3
Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

 India
4
President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025