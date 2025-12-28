Iconic Screen Siren and Animal Rights Advocate: Brigitte Bardot Dies at 91

Brigitte Bardot, the French cinematic icon and fervent animal rights activist, passed away at her residence in southern France, aged 91, as confirmed by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation. Known for her provocative screen roles and later activism toward animal welfare, Bardot's life had both glamour and controversy.

Rising to fame as a sensual figure in the 1956 film 'And God Created Woman,' Bardot was later immortalized as the model for Marianne, the emblem of France. Her second act was as a strident advocate against animal cruelty, taking bold stances that echoed worldwide.

Bardot's latter years were mired in controversy, with her expressing controversial views on immigration and Muslim practices, resulting in multiple convictions in French courts for inciting racial hatred. Despite these, her animal rights endeavors left an indelible mark on society.

(With inputs from agencies.)