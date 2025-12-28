Left Menu

Cultural Exploration and Sudden Return: Chief Election Commissioner's Odisha Visit Interrupted

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's visit to Odisha was cut short due to a family emergency. During his cultural exploration, he expressed admiration for the state's rich artistic and historical heritage. He plans to return for electoral discussions amid the upcoming Special Intensive Revision in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:10 IST
Gyanesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar unexpectedly canceled his scheduled meeting with Odisha's Booth Level Officers and returned to New Delhi due to a major accident involving his father, according to official sources. Kumar had been on a three-day visit to Odisha and was scheduled to meet with around 700 BLOs in Bhubaneswar.

Before his sudden departure, Kumar had praised Odisha's art, architecture, and natural beauty, expressing his intent to return. During his visit, he explored the heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur in Puri district, renowned for its Pattachitra paintings and other traditional art forms, and interacted with local artisans to acknowledge their cultural contributions.

Kumar also visited historical sites such as the Dhauli Peace Pagoda and Udayagiri hill, expressing admiration for Buddhist culture and Kalinga-style architecture. He called for nationwide recognition of Odisha's artistic heritage and expressed hopes that the Peace Pagoda's message of harmony spreads worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

