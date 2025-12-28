Tensions Rise as Sikh Authorities Resist Government Interference
The Sikh clergy have warned the Punjab government against interfering in the internal matters of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) after an FIR about 328 missing 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib, asserting this contravenes Sikh traditions and the Indian Constitution. The Singh Sahiban held a key meeting addressing these issues, emphasizing Sikh autonomy.
The Sikh clergy have issued an ultimatum to the Punjab government, demanding it desist from intervening in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) internal matters following the registration of an FIR concerning 328 missing 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib. The religious leaders referenced Sikh traditions and the Constitution of India, asserting autonomy.
At a meeting held on Sunday, the Singh Sahiban, the five Sikh temporal leaders, deliberated on the missing sacred texts and broader issues concerning Sikh governance, such as film portrayals and marriage ceremonies conducted outside gurdwaras. They reinforced the SGPC's role as the key Sikh institution, cautioning against governmental law enforcement in religious affairs.
Amritsar Police had filed the case against several individuals regarding the 2020 disappearance of the saroops. However, the SGPC argued that legal actions contravene their governing rights, demanding the government cease interference or face consequences. The clergy also reiterated their directives on maintaining religious protocols amidst concerns of external influence on Sikh customs.
