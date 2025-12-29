Left Menu

Desecration Shock: Torn Page of Sacred Sikh Scripture Found at Gurdwara

A page from the revered Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, was found torn at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sanaur. The incident occurred after an 'Akhand Path Sahib' ceremony. Police have detained six individuals for questioning as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demands a thorough investigation.

Patiala | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grievous incident at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sanaur, Punjab, a page from the sacred Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, was found torn, triggering anguish and outrage among the community.

The incident unfolded after an 'Akhand Path Sahib' ceremony held in honor of the 'Shaheedi Diwas' of Guru Gobind Singh's sons. Upon returning the scripture to the gurdwara, management discovered the torn page beneath the holy cloth covering.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called for a comprehensive investigation, demanding accountability and justice. Six individuals linked to the ceremony have been detained for questioning as police proceed with their inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

