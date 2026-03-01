Celebrating Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Architect of Development Turns 75

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar marked his 75th birthday on Sunday, receiving heartfelt greetings from notable figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Modi praised Kumar for his relentless efforts towards Bihar's development, extending wishes for his long and healthy life. Amit Shah acknowledged Kumar's leadership in advancing the region's growth.

Leaders from across political affiliations, including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Deputy Chief Ministers, lauded Kumar's visionary role in promoting good governance and infrastructure expansion, cementing his legacy as a pillar of social justice and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)