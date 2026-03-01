Left Menu

Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Puducherry to announce development projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore. These projects aim to enhance infrastructure, urban services, and industrial development. Highlights include the launch of e-Buses and initiatives for economically weaker sections under various governmental programs.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome as he arrived in Puducherry on Sunday to unveil significant development projects valued at over Rs 2,700 crore. The projects are set to bolster infrastructure, enhance urban services, and promote industrial, educational, and healthcare advancements in the region.

During the visit, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy honored Modi with traditional gifts, including a shawl and a silver idol. Key initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include e-Buses under the PM e-Bus Seva Initiative and the Integrated Command and Control Centre as part of the Smart City Mission.

Modi also inaugurated tenements for economically weaker sections under the CITIIS initiative, along with vital sewerage and water supply projects. His arrival was marked by a warm reception from Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailsanathan and Chief Minister Rangasamy.

