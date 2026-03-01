Left Menu

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Iran's army chief, defence minister, and other key military figures were killed in an airstrike on a defence council meeting, as reported by Iranian state media.

Tragedy struck Iran as an airstrike claimed the lives of pivotal military leaders during a crucial defence council meeting. Among the deceased are Gen. Abdol Rahim Mousavi, Iran's army chief, and Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh, the defence minister, as confirmed by Iranian state television on Sunday.

The airstrike also resulted in the deaths of the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and security adviser Ali Shamkhani. Their fatalities were made public Sunday morning, marking a significant loss for Iran's military leadership.

This incident has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting vulnerabilities within Iran's defense infrastructure and sparking further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

