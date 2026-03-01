Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders
Iran's army chief, defence minister, and other key military figures were killed in an airstrike on a defence council meeting, as reported by Iranian state media.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Tragedy struck Iran as an airstrike claimed the lives of pivotal military leaders during a crucial defence council meeting. Among the deceased are Gen. Abdol Rahim Mousavi, Iran's army chief, and Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh, the defence minister, as confirmed by Iranian state television on Sunday.
The airstrike also resulted in the deaths of the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and security adviser Ali Shamkhani. Their fatalities were made public Sunday morning, marking a significant loss for Iran's military leadership.
This incident has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting vulnerabilities within Iran's defense infrastructure and sparking further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the attack.
ALSO READ
Iran's Revolutionary Guard says 'the most-intense offensive operation' ever coming to target Israel, US Mideast bases, reports AP.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard says 'a severe, decisive and regret-inducing punishment' coming over Khamenei's killing, reports AP.
Israeli military says strikes killed Iran's defence minister and the commander of its Revolutionary Guard, reports AP.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Vows Unprecedented Retaliation
Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and a top security adviser killed in US-Israeli strikes, state media reports, reports AP.