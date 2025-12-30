Unveiling the Top 10 Groundbreaking Indian Web Series of 2025

In 2025, Indian OTT platforms soared to new heights with a remarkable collection of web series that pushed the boundaries of storytelling. This year, creators explored unique genres and innovative narrative techniques, offering audiences a diverse range of content from intense crime thrillers to heartfelt slice-of-life dramas.

'Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery' emerged as a standout, breaking conventional horror storytelling by focusing on realism and psychological tension. The series, featuring Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin, quickly became a sensation for its authentic approach to paranormal themes.

Other notable highlights included 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' directed by Aryan Khan, which cleverly satirized the Hindi film industry, and the gripping political crime thriller 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case.' With such diverse offerings, 2025 proved to be a landmark year for Indian web content.

(With inputs from agencies.)