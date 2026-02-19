ED Intensifies Probe: Anil Ambani Called for Questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, requiring his presence for questioning on February 26, sources confirmed on Thursday.

Anil Ambani's wife, Tina Ambani, has also deferred her previous appearances twice, scheduled for February 10 and 17, to clarify allegations regarding money laundering associated with a Manhattan property purchase. Meanwhile, the ED has intensified its investigation by arresting former Reliance Communications president Punit Garg for allegedly fraudulent dealings during the company's insolvency process.

The agency claims proceeds of USD 8.3 million were illicitly transferred under false pretense, implicating a Dubai entity with alleged Pakistani links, without informing the Resolution Professional. On a broader scope, the Supreme Court-driven probe into financial misconduct by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group has led the ED to attach assets worth Rs 12,000 crore.