Controversy Erupts as Baby with Bronchitis Deported to Mexico

A 2-month-old baby with bronchitis was deported to Mexico with his family, despite his severe condition. This action has sparked outrage, with US Representative Joaquin Castro calling it 'heinous'. The case highlights ongoing scrutiny over US immigration policies, particularly concerning the treatment of sick children in detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
US immigration authorities faced backlash after deporting a 2-month-old baby suffering from bronchitis. The infant, discharged despite being unresponsive, was sent with his family to Mexico, according to US Rep. Joaquin Castro.

Castro, a Texas Democrat, confirmed the deportation with the family's attorney, describing the act as 'heinous' and pledging to hold Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) accountable. In response, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated the child was medically cleared for the move. The baby's mother, Mireya Stefani Lopez-Sanchez, was apprehended illegally crossing the border and received a final deportation order before the removal.

This incident is part of broader concerns about the detention and deportation of children under US immigration enforcement policies, especially under heightened scrutiny since the Trump administration. Recent cases have highlighted issues such as inadequate medical care in detention facilities.

