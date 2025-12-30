Left Menu

A Milestone Celebration: Mrs. Rajni Kapoor's 75th Birthday

Mrs. Rajni Kapoor's 75th birthday was celebrated on December 28, 2025, at Modern Apartments in Rohini, Delhi. The event featured soulful Rasmay Sankirtan performances by Nikunj Kamra Ji and Arushi Gambhir Ji, delightful culinary treats, and was marked by community spirit, devotion, and gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:17 IST
Mrs. Rajni Kapoor's 75th birthday was celebrated with grandeur and spiritual fervor in New Delhi's Rohini on December 28, 2025. Family, friends, and distinguished guests gathered for a memorable evening of devotion and community spirit.

The event's centerpiece was a vibrant Rasmay Sankirtan, featuring performances by renowned artists Nikunj Kamra Ji and Arushi Gambhir Ji. Their heartfelt renditions resonated with the audience, creating an atmosphere of positivity and joy, as attendees clapped, sang, and danced along.

Complementing the spiritual theme, the celebration included elegantly designed outfits and traditional delicacies, notably from Chaina Ram Sweets. Host Rajat Kapoor emphasized the evening's dedication to devotion and gratitude, marking it as a collective expression of faith and love.

