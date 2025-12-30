A Milestone Celebration: Mrs. Rajni Kapoor's 75th Birthday

Mrs. Rajni Kapoor's 75th birthday was celebrated with grandeur and spiritual fervor in New Delhi's Rohini on December 28, 2025. Family, friends, and distinguished guests gathered for a memorable evening of devotion and community spirit.

The event's centerpiece was a vibrant Rasmay Sankirtan, featuring performances by renowned artists Nikunj Kamra Ji and Arushi Gambhir Ji. Their heartfelt renditions resonated with the audience, creating an atmosphere of positivity and joy, as attendees clapped, sang, and danced along.

Complementing the spiritual theme, the celebration included elegantly designed outfits and traditional delicacies, notably from Chaina Ram Sweets. Host Rajat Kapoor emphasized the evening's dedication to devotion and gratitude, marking it as a collective expression of faith and love.