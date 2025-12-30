Stars Shine Honoring a Decade of Mumbai Police’s Digital Vigilance

Mumbai Police marked a decade of their impactful social media presence with notable Bollywood celebrities and sports stars applauding their online achievements. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, referencing his iconic movie 'Deewar', led the celebration alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan, praising the force's innovative digital engagement and unwavering service to Mumbai citizens.

Deven Bharti, the Police Commissioner responsible for initiating this online transformation, highlighted the department's emphasis on merging humor and authority in its communication. Over the years, they have harnessed popular film dialogues to resonate with the public, educating them on cyber safety and maintaining order in the bustling metropolis.

With a substantial following on X, formerly Twitter, the Mumbai Police has successfully intertwined Bollywood charm with public service. As many celebrities expressed their gratitude, it was evident that the digital bridge established has not only promoted safety but also strengthened the community bond, proving mutually beneficial for both citizens and law enforcement.

