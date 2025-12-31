Left Menu

Stars Shine in Britain's New Year Honours Amid Artistic Protests

The latest entertainment updates feature Idris Elba in the New Year honours list, a jazz ensemble cancelling its Kennedy Center concert, George Clooney obtaining French citizenship, and Brigitte Bardot's burial arrangements in Saint-Tropez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 02:27 IST
Stars Shine in Britain's New Year Honours Amid Artistic Protests

In the world of entertainment, actor Idris Elba and ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were recognized in King Charles's New Year honours list. They joined over 1,157 individuals receiving various distinctions across fields like politics, sports, arts, and community service.

Meanwhile, the Cookers jazz ensemble canceled their New Year's Eve concert at the Kennedy Center. Their decision followed the renaming of the venue to include President Donald Trump's name, sparking protests. The ensemble cited the historical significance of jazz as a struggle for freedom.

Hollywood figures George and Amal Clooney, along with their children, gained French citizenship, aiming to secure a 'normal life' for their twins. In more French news, the late actress Brigitte Bardot will have her funeral at Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church, set for January 7 in Saint-Tropez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Bolivar Faces Dollar Pressure: Currency Implications

Venezuela's Bolivar Faces Dollar Pressure: Currency Implications

 Global
2
Access Denied: Aid Organizations Face Uncertain Future in Gaza

Access Denied: Aid Organizations Face Uncertain Future in Gaza

 Global
3
Senegal Triumphs Over Benin with Ten Men to Secure Group D Victory

Senegal Triumphs Over Benin with Ten Men to Secure Group D Victory

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Medical Struggles: Hiccups, Hernias, and History

Bolsonaro's Medical Struggles: Hiccups, Hernias, and History

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025