Stars Shine in Britain's New Year Honours Amid Artistic Protests

In the world of entertainment, actor Idris Elba and ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were recognized in King Charles's New Year honours list. They joined over 1,157 individuals receiving various distinctions across fields like politics, sports, arts, and community service.

Meanwhile, the Cookers jazz ensemble canceled their New Year's Eve concert at the Kennedy Center. Their decision followed the renaming of the venue to include President Donald Trump's name, sparking protests. The ensemble cited the historical significance of jazz as a struggle for freedom.

Hollywood figures George and Amal Clooney, along with their children, gained French citizenship, aiming to secure a 'normal life' for their twins. In more French news, the late actress Brigitte Bardot will have her funeral at Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church, set for January 7 in Saint-Tropez.

