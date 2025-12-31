Left Menu

Senegal Triumphs Over Benin with Ten Men to Secure Group D Victory

Ten-man Senegal defeated Benin 3-0 to top Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations. Goals by Abdoulaye Seck, Habib Diallo, and Cherif Ndiaye secured the win. Despite Kalidou Koulibaly's red card, Senegal advances, waiting to face either Burkina Faso or Sudan, while Benin proceeds to face Egypt.

In a remarkable display at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Senegal secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Benin, despite being reduced to ten men.

Abdoulaye Seck's first-half goal, alongside second-half strikes from Habib Diallo and substitute Cherif Ndiaye, secured their place atop Group D. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly's expulsion for a late tackle failed to unsettle Senegal's resolve.

Senegal now anticipates a last-16 battle against either Burkina Faso or Sudan. Conversely, Benin advances as a top third-placed team, preparing to challenge Egypt in Agadir.

