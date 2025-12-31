Senegal Triumphs Over Benin with Ten Men to Secure Group D Victory

In a remarkable display at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Senegal secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Benin, despite being reduced to ten men.

Abdoulaye Seck's first-half goal, alongside second-half strikes from Habib Diallo and substitute Cherif Ndiaye, secured their place atop Group D. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly's expulsion for a late tackle failed to unsettle Senegal's resolve.

Senegal now anticipates a last-16 battle against either Burkina Faso or Sudan. Conversely, Benin advances as a top third-placed team, preparing to challenge Egypt in Agadir.