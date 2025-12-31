Bolsonaro's Medical Struggles: Hiccups, Hernias, and History

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently underwent surgery for a hernia following his temporary release from prison, had an unscheduled procedure on Tuesday. According to medical sources, the procedure was necessary to address persistent hiccups.

The 70-year-old ex-leader received a 'phrenic nerve block procedure,' designed to alleviate new episodes of hiccups, marking it as his latest medical intervention. His medical course includes multiple surgeries for hiccup treatment and a general hernia repair since his release.

Bolsonaro, whose medical history includes stabilization following a 2018 attack, is expected to undergo digestive endoscopy to evaluate gastroesophageal reflux. His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, confirmed the new medical plan via Instagram, emphasizing the lingering nature of the hiccups.