Bolsonaro's Medical Struggles: Hiccups, Hernias, and History
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent an unscheduled procedure for persistent hiccups following his release for hernia treatment. Bolsonaro's medical history is extensive, with previous surgeries related to an attack in 2018. He was recently allowed medical leave from his 27-year coup plot sentence.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently underwent surgery for a hernia following his temporary release from prison, had an unscheduled procedure on Tuesday. According to medical sources, the procedure was necessary to address persistent hiccups.
The 70-year-old ex-leader received a 'phrenic nerve block procedure,' designed to alleviate new episodes of hiccups, marking it as his latest medical intervention. His medical course includes multiple surgeries for hiccup treatment and a general hernia repair since his release.
Bolsonaro, whose medical history includes stabilization following a 2018 attack, is expected to undergo digestive endoscopy to evaluate gastroesophageal reflux. His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, confirmed the new medical plan via Instagram, emphasizing the lingering nature of the hiccups.
