Gulf Rift Deepens as UAE Withdraws Troops from Yemen

The United Arab Emirates will pull its soldiers from Yemen following a Saudi Arabia-backed demand for their withdrawal within 24 hours, intensifying tensions between these major oil producers. Previously, a Saudi-led coalition conducted airstrikes against an alleged UAE weapons shipment at the Mukalla port.

In parallel, U.S. officials engaged with Gulf ministers to discuss rising discord, particularly concerning Yemen's security dynamics. Some Gulf nations, including Kuwait and Bahrain, pledged support for political dialogue. Qatar emphasized the inseparable nature of its security with that of Saudi and other Gulf allies.

Once united pillars of regional security, the UAE and Saudi Arabia now diverge on several issues, from oil policies to geopolitical influence. Recent developments prompted the UAE to conclude its counterterrorism mission in Yemen, although its role was limited and coordinated internationally, based on a comprehensive assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)