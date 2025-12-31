Hettich Expands Its Experiential Footprint in Chennai with New Centre and Exclusive Store
Hettich, a global leader in furniture fittings, has significantly expanded its presence in Chennai by unveiling an upgraded Experience Centre and the city's first Hettich Exclusive Store. These new facilities aim to offer immersive brand experiences, combining inspiration, interaction, and shopping to meet the evolving needs of modern living spaces.
The newly revamped Hettich Experience Centre in Chennai is meticulously designed to offer a comprehensive journey where form, function, and elegance meet. It showcases Hettich's award-winning solutions, serving as a source of inspiration for homeowners and industry experts.
Enhancing this ecosystem, the Hettich Exclusive Store in Chennai presents a unique blend of inspiration and interaction. It enables clients to engage with Hettich solutions in realistic settings, transforming their furniture concepts in line with modern lifestyles.
