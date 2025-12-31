Tamil Nadu's Rainfall Rollercoaster: From Record Highs to Deficits

Tamil Nadu closed the books on the 2025 northeast monsoon with a modest 3% rainfall deficit, though Tirunelveli district reported a staggering 95% increase in precipitation, according to B Amudha, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Overall, the state received 42.72 cm of rain, only slightly below the normal 44.12 cm mark, classifying it as a 'normal' season with fluctuations falling within the ±19% range.

District-wise, the India Meteorological Department highlighted Tirunelveli's impressive growth, with 100.5 cm of rainfall—double its usual 51.4 cm. Despite anomalies in districts like Chengalpet with a 35% deficit, others such as Virudhunagar observed surpluses ranging from 15% to 39%.

(With inputs from agencies.)