ED Cracks Down on Multi-Crore Money Laundering Network Tied to UAE-Based Fugitive

The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 5.12 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 8.80 crore during a raid in South Delhi, linked to Haryana's fugitive Inderjit Singh Yadav, now operating from UAE. The probe revolves around illegal extortion and coercive loan settlements with private financers.

Investigations revealed that Yadav, via associates like Aman Kumar, facilitated organized crime for financial gain, leading to the acquisition of considerable assets. Yadav, currently an absconder, is central in a case stemming from 14 police FIRs, with ED raids spanning Delhi, Gurugram, and Rohtak.

The ED underscores Yadav's role as an enforcer in settling disputes via intimidation, reaping lucrative commissions from such transactions. The agency had earlier discovered luxury vehicles and significant cash during investigations, further warranting the expansive probe.