Italy's Electoral Reform Debate: A Push for Proportional Representation

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has called for a reform of the country's electoral law, advocating a shift towards a more proportional system. As a key figure in the conservative Forza Italia party and ally to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Tajani emphasizes the necessity of reform to protect the ruling coalition's majority ahead of the general election scheduled for 2027.

In an interview with Il Messaggero, Tajani expressed intentions for inclusive discussions, insisting that the centre-left should not be excluded from the reform debate. He highlighted recent opposition victories in southern regional elections, which indicate vulnerabilities within the ruling bloc, potentially undermining Meloni's prospects for re-election. Currently, 36% of lawmakers are elected through a first-past-the-post system, showing the need for balancing representation with stability.

The 2020 reduction in the number of lawmakers has intensified discussions over electoral fairness. While Italy enjoys political stability under Meloni's leadership, analysts suggest a strong center-left alliance could pose challenges to her power. Tajani argues that proportional representation will more accurately reflect local interests, especially with the reduced parliament size, underscoring the ongoing debate in Italy over optimal voting systems.