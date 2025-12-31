Left Menu

Italy's Electoral Reform Debate: A Push for Proportional Representation

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani advocates for reforming Italy's electoral law to a more proportional system. This move aims to preserve the ruling bloc's majority ahead of the 2027 elections. The reform is seen as crucial, following opposition gains in regional elections and the reduction in parliament size.

Updated: 31-12-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has called for a reform of the country's electoral law, advocating a shift towards a more proportional system. As a key figure in the conservative Forza Italia party and ally to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Tajani emphasizes the necessity of reform to protect the ruling coalition's majority ahead of the general election scheduled for 2027.

In an interview with Il Messaggero, Tajani expressed intentions for inclusive discussions, insisting that the centre-left should not be excluded from the reform debate. He highlighted recent opposition victories in southern regional elections, which indicate vulnerabilities within the ruling bloc, potentially undermining Meloni's prospects for re-election. Currently, 36% of lawmakers are elected through a first-past-the-post system, showing the need for balancing representation with stability.

The 2020 reduction in the number of lawmakers has intensified discussions over electoral fairness. While Italy enjoys political stability under Meloni's leadership, analysts suggest a strong center-left alliance could pose challenges to her power. Tajani argues that proportional representation will more accurately reflect local interests, especially with the reduced parliament size, underscoring the ongoing debate in Italy over optimal voting systems.

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

