Nepal Sets Sights on ASEAN: Declares 2026 as Tourism Year

Nepal is turning its tourism lens towards the ASEAN markets, aiming to draw in more tourists in 2026. This strategic shift follows a significant influx of 1.16 million foreign tourists to the country in 2025.

At the Nepal Tourism Board's 27th anniversary, CEO Deepak Raj Joshi announced 2026 as the 'Nepal ASEAN Tourism Year', focusing on leveraging high-growth potential markets in Southeast Asia. With over 107,000 visitors from ASEAN countries in 2025, Joshi highlighted the region's untapped potential for growth.

To reinforce Nepal's position as a premier tourism destination, plans are in place to promote various tourism sectors, including Buddhist spiritual tourism, nature exploration, wellness tourism, and cultural adventures. Minister of Tourism and Culture Anil Kumar Sinha stressed the importance of digital technology adoption and quality tourism promotion as key strategies for national economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)