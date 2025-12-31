Left Menu

Nepal Sets Sights on ASEAN: Declares 2026 as Tourism Year

Nepal is set to target ASEAN markets in 2026 as part of its tourism strategy, having already welcomed over 1.16 million tourists in 2025. The Nepal Tourism Board aims to explore high-potential markets in Southeast Asia, focusing on culture, wellness, and adventure tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:00 IST
Nepal Sets Sights on ASEAN: Declares 2026 as Tourism Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is turning its tourism lens towards the ASEAN markets, aiming to draw in more tourists in 2026. This strategic shift follows a significant influx of 1.16 million foreign tourists to the country in 2025.

At the Nepal Tourism Board's 27th anniversary, CEO Deepak Raj Joshi announced 2026 as the 'Nepal ASEAN Tourism Year', focusing on leveraging high-growth potential markets in Southeast Asia. With over 107,000 visitors from ASEAN countries in 2025, Joshi highlighted the region's untapped potential for growth.

To reinforce Nepal's position as a premier tourism destination, plans are in place to promote various tourism sectors, including Buddhist spiritual tourism, nature exploration, wellness tourism, and cultural adventures. Minister of Tourism and Culture Anil Kumar Sinha stressed the importance of digital technology adoption and quality tourism promotion as key strategies for national economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

 India
2
Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

 India
3
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
4
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025