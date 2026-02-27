Left Menu

Taming the Wild: Maharashtra's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict

In Maharashtra, 420 people have died from wild animal attacks in recent years, with tigers and leopards responsible for 104 of these fatalities. Chandrapur district has been particularly affected. To address the issue, the government is leveraging AI and sterilization of leopards to prevent future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In recent years, Maharashtra has witnessed the tragic loss of 420 lives due to wild animal attacks, with tigers and leopards accounting for 104 fatal cases, according to state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

Chandrapur district, housing over 200 tigers, has been the worst hit, reporting 47 deaths in 2025 and receiving Rs 8.27 crore in compensation for the victims' families.

In a bid to mitigate these conflicts, the state is adopting Artificial Intelligence and proposing sterilization to manage the leopard population. These measures aim to balance human-wildlife interactions and enhance safety.

