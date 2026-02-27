Left Menu

BJP's House-to-House Campaign Targets Mamata's Stronghold

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar conducted a 'Griha Sampark' program in Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency. Majumdar, involved in wall graffiti for the West Bengal elections, expressed confidence that Banerjee would lose if she contests again. He asserts the BJP's victory in the 2026 state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:44 IST
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar took to the streets of Bhabanipur in Kolkata on Friday, holding a 'Griha Sampark' or house-to-house contact initiative. This effort is aimed at engaging with the residents of a constituency held by none other than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself.

The minister, who has a background as the state's BJP president, painted the party's symbolic saffron lotus in graffiti form while making bold claims about the political future. According to Majumdar, Mamata Banerjee is poised to face a significant defeat should she choose to run from Bhabanipur again in upcoming elections.

With confidence in the eventual victory of the BJP in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Majumdar's actions signal a robust campaign underway, potentially reshaping the political landscape in a region known for its allegiance to the TMC supremo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

