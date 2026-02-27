Left Menu

Political Discharges: Timing and Elections

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav highlighted the political timing of court decisions discharging AAP leaders Kejriwal and Sisodia in an excise policy case, aligning it suspiciously with upcoming Gujarat elections. Yadav draws parallels to past decisions against leaders during election periods, suggesting political motivations behind legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, have been discharged in the excise policy case, sparking debate on the political implications of judicial decisions. According to Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, such rulings often coincide with significant political events, notably elections.

Yadav, in a video statement, voiced concerns over the timing of these decisions, particularly as the Gujarat Assembly elections approach. The discharges, he suggests, raise questions about potential political agendas, hinting at loopholes in decision-making processes.

In a similar vein, Yadav referenced past instances, such as the decision to prosecute senior Congress leader P Chidambaram before the Tamil Nadu elections. The Rouse Avenue court's discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia, and 21 others challenges the CBI's stance by dismissing any overarching conspiracy or criminal intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

