Political Discharges: Timing and Elections

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, have been discharged in the excise policy case, sparking debate on the political implications of judicial decisions. According to Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, such rulings often coincide with significant political events, notably elections.

Yadav, in a video statement, voiced concerns over the timing of these decisions, particularly as the Gujarat Assembly elections approach. The discharges, he suggests, raise questions about potential political agendas, hinting at loopholes in decision-making processes.

In a similar vein, Yadav referenced past instances, such as the decision to prosecute senior Congress leader P Chidambaram before the Tamil Nadu elections. The Rouse Avenue court's discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia, and 21 others challenges the CBI's stance by dismissing any overarching conspiracy or criminal intent.

