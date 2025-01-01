Left Menu

Zootopia 2's Box Office Triumph and Latest Entertainment Headlines

Walt Disney's 'Zootopia 2' breaks records as the top-grossing animation, Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross end nine-year relationship, and George Clooney's family gains French citizenship. Idris Elba receives New Year honours, while Brigitte Bardot's funeral set for January 7. The Kennedy Center drops New Year's concerts after Trump's name addition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 02:27 IST
Zootopia 2's Box Office Triumph and Latest Entertainment Headlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment world welcomed a new box office champion as 'Zootopia 2' surpassed 'Frozen 2' to become Walt Disney's highest-grossing animation film, amassing $1.46 billion globally. The release provided a glimmer of hope as box office numbers strive to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have ended their nearly decade-long relationship. The couple had privately parted ways about a year before announcing the news publicly, marking the end of a significant chapter in the actor's personal life.

Film star George Clooney and his family have embraced a new chapter of their own, acquiring French citizenship. This move ensures a 'normal life' for their twins, adding to the couple's many personal achievements. Moreover, the list of King Charles's New Year honours featured Idris Elba and Olympians Torvill and Dean, celebrating their contributions to arts and sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's 2025 Roller-Coaster Ride: AI Gains Amid Turbulence

Wall Street's 2025 Roller-Coaster Ride: AI Gains Amid Turbulence

 Global
2
Trump Signals Possible Federal Force Return If Crime Rates Surge

Trump Signals Possible Federal Force Return If Crime Rates Surge

 United States
3
Christian Kofane Shines Bright on the International Stage

Christian Kofane Shines Bright on the International Stage

 Morocco
4
Ivory Coast's Dramatic Comeback Seals Top Spot in AFCON Group F

Ivory Coast's Dramatic Comeback Seals Top Spot in AFCON Group F

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025