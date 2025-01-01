Zootopia 2's Box Office Triumph and Latest Entertainment Headlines

The entertainment world welcomed a new box office champion as 'Zootopia 2' surpassed 'Frozen 2' to become Walt Disney's highest-grossing animation film, amassing $1.46 billion globally. The release provided a glimmer of hope as box office numbers strive to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have ended their nearly decade-long relationship. The couple had privately parted ways about a year before announcing the news publicly, marking the end of a significant chapter in the actor's personal life.

Film star George Clooney and his family have embraced a new chapter of their own, acquiring French citizenship. This move ensures a 'normal life' for their twins, adding to the couple's many personal achievements. Moreover, the list of King Charles's New Year honours featured Idris Elba and Olympians Torvill and Dean, celebrating their contributions to arts and sports.

