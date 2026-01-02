Quinta Brunson Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Highlights Media Invasion

Quinta Brunson, acclaimed for her role in 'Abbott Elementary,' has dismissed circulating pregnancy rumors. The speculation arose after she shared a New Year's Eve photo, which some interpreted as a hint of expectancy due to her attire, reports E! News.

Addressing these rumors via her Instagram Story, Brunson clarified, 'Not preggers. Sweater in odd position.' The 36-year-old actor previously expressed discomfort with such public conjecture during an interview with Bustle, emphasizing that celebrities don't crave public insight into their lives.

Brunson also pointed out media attention on her separation from husband Kevin Anik, stating her dislike for public intrusion, as her marital status became known through court records. Despite this invasion of privacy, she expressed gratitude towards her fans for their unwavering support and maintained that personal matters should remain private.

(With inputs from agencies.)