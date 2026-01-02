Left Menu

Quinta Brunson Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Highlights Media Invasion

Quinta Brunson, star of 'Abbott Elementary,' has denied pregnancy rumors sparked by a New Year's Eve photo shared online. She addressed the speculation on Instagram, explaining she is not expecting. Brunson also spoke about her dislike of public scrutiny into her personal life, including her divorce from Kevin Anik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:44 IST
Quinta Brunson Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Highlights Media Invasion
Quinta Brunson (Image source: Instagram/ @quintab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Quinta Brunson, acclaimed for her role in 'Abbott Elementary,' has dismissed circulating pregnancy rumors. The speculation arose after she shared a New Year's Eve photo, which some interpreted as a hint of expectancy due to her attire, reports E! News.

Addressing these rumors via her Instagram Story, Brunson clarified, 'Not preggers. Sweater in odd position.' The 36-year-old actor previously expressed discomfort with such public conjecture during an interview with Bustle, emphasizing that celebrities don't crave public insight into their lives.

Brunson also pointed out media attention on her separation from husband Kevin Anik, stating her dislike for public intrusion, as her marital status became known through court records. Despite this invasion of privacy, she expressed gratitude towards her fans for their unwavering support and maintained that personal matters should remain private.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

 India
2
Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

 India
3
Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

 India
4
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026