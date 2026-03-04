Bombay High Court Revokes Divorce Over WhatsApp Chat Evidence

The Bombay High Court has intervened in a family court matter by quashing a divorce decree that was granted based solely on WhatsApp conversations. Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande highlighted the absence of a fair trial for the wife, who was not given an opportunity to contest the allegations of cruelty.

The contested divorce was initially granted by a Nashik district family court, citing messages in which the wife allegedly demanded relocation to Pune and made derogatory comments about her in-laws. The Bombay HC emphasized that divorce cannot be granted without substantiated evidence.

In its directive, the HC remanded the case back to the family court, instructing it to allow the wife the chance to present her side of the story. The court also recommended exploring mediation for a potential settlement before proceeding further.

(With inputs from agencies.)