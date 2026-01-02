Unsung Toil: The Silent Architecture of Brick Kiln Workers
Birender Yadav's installation at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale poignantly portrays the struggles of Mirzapur's brick kiln workers. His work, 'Only the Earth Knows Their Labour,' highlights the invisible labor and identities shaped by systemic exploitation, offering a haunting homage to the nameless toil of these workers.
Artist Birender Yadav's poignant installation at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale throws light on the lives of Mirzapur's brick kiln workers. His piece, 'Only the Earth Knows Their Labour,' is devoid of these workers, yet echoes their silent stories of relentless toil across generations.
Yadav's exhibit at the Aspinwall House meticulously recreates a kiln's atmosphere, encapsulating the workers' imprints through towering red brick walls. Central to the showcase is a handcart packed with brick moulds and tools, symbolizing the anonymity and disposability of both their labor and themselves.
Reflecting on his journey, Yadav recalls his encounters with these migrant laborers during his BFA studies at Banaras Hindu University. His installation distills years of watching their identities shaped and erased by oppressive systems. The biennale, running until March 31, 2026, features artists from over 25 countries, driving global appreciation for contemporary art.
