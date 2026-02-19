International Scandal Unfolds: Digital Exploitation Sparks Outrage in Ghana and Kenya

Ghana has launched an investigation into a man, reportedly of Russian origin, accused of secretly recording and disseminating intimate encounters without the involved women's consent.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George confirmed the government's ongoing efforts to secure critical evidence related to this breach of privacy. Kenyan authorities, similarly concerned, have condemned the actions and are working with international partners to address the issue.

Bilateral talks with the Russian ambassador have been initiated to facilitate cooperation in ensuring justice, as the case has provoked heated discussions on social media regarding digital exploitation laws and victim support services.

(With inputs from agencies.)