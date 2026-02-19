Left Menu

International Scandal Unfolds: Digital Exploitation Sparks Outrage in Ghana and Kenya

Ghana has initiated an investigation into a Russian man accused of secretly recording and distributing sexual encounters with women online without consent. The case, sparking public outrage, involves cross-border collaboration between Ghana and Kenya. Authorities are coordinating legal and psychosocial support for victims and seeking international cooperation.

Updated: 19-02-2026 03:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana has launched an investigation into a man, reportedly of Russian origin, accused of secretly recording and disseminating intimate encounters without the involved women's consent.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George confirmed the government's ongoing efforts to secure critical evidence related to this breach of privacy. Kenyan authorities, similarly concerned, have condemned the actions and are working with international partners to address the issue.

Bilateral talks with the Russian ambassador have been initiated to facilitate cooperation in ensuring justice, as the case has provoked heated discussions on social media regarding digital exploitation laws and victim support services.



