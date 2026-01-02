Marathinama: A Charter for Marathi Priority in Civic Administration

A voluntary group named Marathi Abhyas Kendra introduced a comprehensive charter called 'Marathinama' urging for priority to be given to Marathi candidates and mandatory use of Marathi in civic activities. This comes ahead of civic polls affecting 29 municipal corporations.

The group insists that at least 80 percent of civic contracts and jobs be reserved for Marathi speakers. They emphasize that voters should support candidates fluent in Marathi and committed to the language's cultural significance.

The Marathinama also demands all civic documents be available in Marathi and advocates for penalties against shops not displaying Marathi signage. The charter also proposes strict fines for housing discrimination based on food habits.

(With inputs from agencies.)