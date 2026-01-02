Left Menu

Marathinama: A Charter for Marathi Priority in Civic Administration

The Marathi Abhyas Kendra released 'Marathinama', a charter urging voters and civic administration to prioritize Marathi candidates and the use of Marathi in civic functioning. The document calls for Marathi preference in contracts, language fluency in candidates, and visibility in public spaces and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:44 IST
Marathinama: A Charter for Marathi Priority in Civic Administration
  • Country:
  • India

A voluntary group named Marathi Abhyas Kendra introduced a comprehensive charter called 'Marathinama' urging for priority to be given to Marathi candidates and mandatory use of Marathi in civic activities. This comes ahead of civic polls affecting 29 municipal corporations.

The group insists that at least 80 percent of civic contracts and jobs be reserved for Marathi speakers. They emphasize that voters should support candidates fluent in Marathi and committed to the language's cultural significance.

The Marathinama also demands all civic documents be available in Marathi and advocates for penalties against shops not displaying Marathi signage. The charter also proposes strict fines for housing discrimination based on food habits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

 India
2
Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

 India
3
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Fu...

 India
4
Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026