Left Menu

Renowned Temple Elephant Mahadevan Passes Away at 55

The beloved temple elephant, Mahadevan, collapsed and died in Nettoor at the age of 55. Regularly seen in festivals and films, this cherished elephant was owned by an Ayurveda firm. Veterinarians attended promptly, but Mahadevan passed away. A postmortem will determine the death cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:25 IST
Renowned Temple Elephant Mahadevan Passes Away at 55
  • Country:
  • India

The well-known temple elephant, Nelyakkattu Mahadevan, tragically died on Friday in Nettoor, forest officials reported.

Mahadevan, estimated to be 55 years old, was a frequent participant in temple festivals and had appeared in the 2006 Malayalam film, Thuruppugulan, with the famous actor Mammootty.

The elephant, owned by an Ayurvedic firm and maintained at a Koothattukulam temple, collapsed while being loaded onto a truck. Despite prompt veterinary care, Mahadevan succumbed by the afternoon. Officials announced that a postmortem examination on Saturday would ascertain the precise cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Yemen's Gulf Rift Deepens

Escalating Tensions: Yemen's Gulf Rift Deepens

 Global
2
Operation Cy-Hawk: Unraveling the Rs 180 Crore Cyber-Fraud Syndicate

Operation Cy-Hawk: Unraveling the Rs 180 Crore Cyber-Fraud Syndicate

 India
3
Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

 India
4
Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National Shooting Championship

Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026