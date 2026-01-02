Renowned Temple Elephant Mahadevan Passes Away at 55
The beloved temple elephant, Mahadevan, collapsed and died in Nettoor at the age of 55. Regularly seen in festivals and films, this cherished elephant was owned by an Ayurveda firm. Veterinarians attended promptly, but Mahadevan passed away. A postmortem will determine the death cause.
The well-known temple elephant, Nelyakkattu Mahadevan, tragically died on Friday in Nettoor, forest officials reported.
Mahadevan, estimated to be 55 years old, was a frequent participant in temple festivals and had appeared in the 2006 Malayalam film, Thuruppugulan, with the famous actor Mammootty.
The elephant, owned by an Ayurvedic firm and maintained at a Koothattukulam temple, collapsed while being loaded onto a truck. Despite prompt veterinary care, Mahadevan succumbed by the afternoon. Officials announced that a postmortem examination on Saturday would ascertain the precise cause of death.
