Renowned Temple Elephant Mahadevan Passes Away at 55

The well-known temple elephant, Nelyakkattu Mahadevan, tragically died on Friday in Nettoor, forest officials reported.

Mahadevan, estimated to be 55 years old, was a frequent participant in temple festivals and had appeared in the 2006 Malayalam film, Thuruppugulan, with the famous actor Mammootty.

The elephant, owned by an Ayurvedic firm and maintained at a Koothattukulam temple, collapsed while being loaded onto a truck. Despite prompt veterinary care, Mahadevan succumbed by the afternoon. Officials announced that a postmortem examination on Saturday would ascertain the precise cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)