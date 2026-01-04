Foundation Stone Laid for Revolutionary Muriganga River Bridge

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lay the foundation stone for a transformative bridge spanning the Muriganga River. This strategic construction connects the isolated Sagar Island, famous for hosting the annual Gangasagar Mela, to India's mainland.

With a Rs 2,500-crore budget allocated, the bridge's construction has been awarded to a private firm, with an anticipated completion timeframe of two years. Officials highlight that this infrastructure will significantly streamline the pilgrimage experience to the esteemed Kapil Muni temple.

The current project has further fueled Banerjee's advocacy for national recognition of the fair, attended by countless devotees, including those from Nepal. Preparations for fair-related festivities during Makar Sankranti are underway, boosted by extensive infrastructural and security enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)