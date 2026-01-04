Left Menu

Nationwide Protests Demand Humane Stray Dog Policies Amid Misinformation

A protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, along with demonstrations in over 50 cities, demanded a humane and evidence-based policy on stray dogs following a Supreme Court order. Experts warned against ecological and public health risks of mass dog removal, calling for a responsible implementation of existing control measures.

  • India

In response to the Supreme Court's recent directive for the mass removal of stray dogs from public spaces, a massive protest took place at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, along with synchronized demonstrations in over 50 other cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

The protestors, urging for an evidence-backed, humane approach, highlighted the ecological and public health risks inherent in the Court's order. They argued that the under-implementation of the Animal Birth Control program, rather than the program itself, was at fault.

Signatories, including prominent figures like Mira Nair and Swara Bhaskar, cautioned against misinformation influencing policies that affect myriad lives. The collective demand was for the Supreme Court to pause its mandate and consult specialists before proceeding further.

