Tamil Nadu's Grand Pongal Gift: A Boost for Celebration

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled a significant festival gift for the upcoming Pongal celebrations. The announcement includes a cash gift of Rs 3,000 alongside a festive hamper for ration card holders and residents of Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

This initiative is expected to impact over 2.22 crore rice-card holders and countless families in the specified camps. The state government aims to energize the festival atmosphere, ensuring the traditional harvest festival is celebrated with zeal.

The financial package represents a substantial increase from previous years, surging from Rs 100 during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime to Rs 3,000, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting its citizens during festive times.

(With inputs from agencies.)