Tamil Nadu's Grand Pongal Gift: A Boost for Celebration
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a Rs 3,000 cash gift and a gift hamper for Pongal to rice-card holders and Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp residents. This initiative aims to boost the festival celebration and will impact over 2.22 crore families, costing around Rs 6,936.17 crore.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled a significant festival gift for the upcoming Pongal celebrations. The announcement includes a cash gift of Rs 3,000 alongside a festive hamper for ration card holders and residents of Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.
This initiative is expected to impact over 2.22 crore rice-card holders and countless families in the specified camps. The state government aims to energize the festival atmosphere, ensuring the traditional harvest festival is celebrated with zeal.
The financial package represents a substantial increase from previous years, surging from Rs 100 during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime to Rs 3,000, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting its citizens during festive times.
