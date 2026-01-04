Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Grand Pongal Gift: A Boost for Celebration

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a Rs 3,000 cash gift and a gift hamper for Pongal to rice-card holders and Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp residents. This initiative aims to boost the festival celebration and will impact over 2.22 crore families, costing around Rs 6,936.17 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:42 IST
Tamil Nadu's Grand Pongal Gift: A Boost for Celebration
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled a significant festival gift for the upcoming Pongal celebrations. The announcement includes a cash gift of Rs 3,000 alongside a festive hamper for ration card holders and residents of Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

This initiative is expected to impact over 2.22 crore rice-card holders and countless families in the specified camps. The state government aims to energize the festival atmosphere, ensuring the traditional harvest festival is celebrated with zeal.

The financial package represents a substantial increase from previous years, surging from Rs 100 during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime to Rs 3,000, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting its citizens during festive times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

 Global
3
Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

 Global
4
Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026