Czech Republic Coordinates Ammunition Initiative for Ukraine Without Financial Input

The Czech Republic, under Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is set to continue coordinating an initiative to source ammunition for Ukraine, though it will no longer provide financial support. Babis emphasized the need for transparency, citing criticism of the program for past non-transparency issues.

The initiative, involving donors such as Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands, aims to supply Ukraine with large-caliber ammunition to bolster its position against Russia. Babis assured the country's role as a coordinator would persist, provided external financing and transparency are maintained.

Despite political tensions and opposition from pro-Russian groups within his coalition, Babis underlined the importance of foreign funding and corruption-free operations. The initiative previously garnered $4.8 billion from donors, with the Czech contribution estimated at 3 billion crowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)