Czech Republic Coordinates Ammunition Initiative for Ukraine Without Financial Input

The Czech Republic will continue coordinating an initiative to source ammunition for Ukraine but won't contribute financially. Prime Minister Andrej Babis aims to ensure transparency in the program that involves international donors. Babis emphasizes the need for foreign funding and insists on transparency to avoid corruption.

Updated: 07-01-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 01:08 IST
The Czech Republic, under Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is set to continue coordinating an initiative to source ammunition for Ukraine, though it will no longer provide financial support. Babis emphasized the need for transparency, citing criticism of the program for past non-transparency issues.

The initiative, involving donors such as Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands, aims to supply Ukraine with large-caliber ammunition to bolster its position against Russia. Babis assured the country's role as a coordinator would persist, provided external financing and transparency are maintained.

Despite political tensions and opposition from pro-Russian groups within his coalition, Babis underlined the importance of foreign funding and corruption-free operations. The initiative previously garnered $4.8 billion from donors, with the Czech contribution estimated at 3 billion crowns.

