Europe Braces for Travel Chaos Amid Severe Snowstorms

Europe is preparing for more extreme travel disruptions as intense snowstorms are forecasted to hit the region. Authorities are anticipating further cancellations of flights, delayed trains, and impassable roads due to the worsening cold snap.

The Netherlands has advised citizens to remain home with a severe blizzard anticipated to hit. French authorities have mandated flight cancellations at major airports in Paris, and public transit disruptions are expected. KLM has proactively cancelled flights at Schiphol to avoid chaos, advising affected travelers to avoid the airport.

Across Europe, the weather has resulted in accidents, infrastructure issues, and even fatalities. Snow and icy conditions have led to widespread delays and dangerous travel conditions. Authorities are working to mitigate the impact, but severe weather continues to pose challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)