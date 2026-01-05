Left Menu

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Celebrating Resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat's Somnath Temple on January 11 to mark the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'. The event commemorates the temple's resilience after historical invasions. Various spiritual and social activities are planned from January 8 to 11 to honor this cultural symbol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:36 IST
Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Celebrating Resilience
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the historic Somnath Temple in Gujarat on January 11, amid grand celebrations labeled as 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'.

Officials confirmed the schedule, announcing a series of spiritual and social events from January 8 to 11, highlighting the temple's story of resilience.

In a reflective blog post, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the temple as a powerful symbol of Indian civilisation's indomitable spirit, marking 1,000 years since the first assault on the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing HR: Pocket HRMS Launches AI-Powered CoPilot

Revolutionizing HR: Pocket HRMS Launches AI-Powered CoPilot

 India
2
Leadership Convergence: Yogi Adityanath and Kavinder Gupta Meet PM Modi

Leadership Convergence: Yogi Adityanath and Kavinder Gupta Meet PM Modi

 India
3
Minor boy injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.

Minor boy injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bij...

 India
4
Joe Root's Triumph in Sydney: A Possible Final Bow

Joe Root's Triumph in Sydney: A Possible Final Bow

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026