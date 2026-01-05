Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Celebrating Resilience
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat's Somnath Temple on January 11 to mark the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'. The event commemorates the temple's resilience after historical invasions. Various spiritual and social activities are planned from January 8 to 11 to honor this cultural symbol.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the historic Somnath Temple in Gujarat on January 11, amid grand celebrations labeled as 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'.
Officials confirmed the schedule, announcing a series of spiritual and social events from January 8 to 11, highlighting the temple's story of resilience.
In a reflective blog post, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the temple as a powerful symbol of Indian civilisation's indomitable spirit, marking 1,000 years since the first assault on the temple.
