Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Celebrating Resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the historic Somnath Temple in Gujarat on January 11, amid grand celebrations labeled as 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'.

Officials confirmed the schedule, announcing a series of spiritual and social events from January 8 to 11, highlighting the temple's story of resilience.

In a reflective blog post, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the temple as a powerful symbol of Indian civilisation's indomitable spirit, marking 1,000 years since the first assault on the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)