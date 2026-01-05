Controversial Song Sparks Legal Drama at Cultural Event in Lahore

In Lahore, a cultural event turned contentious when police registered a case against singer Fraz Amjad Khan and his team for performing a song linked to ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. The performance allegedly aimed to politicize the government-sponsored event.

The controversial track, 'Qaidi No 804', was performed at the Shalimar Gardens during Chandni Ratain, organized by the Walled City of Lahore Authority. Authorities cited the song's potential to incite unrest.

Singer Fraz Amjad Khan claimed he was coerced into performing the song, appealing to the Punjab Chief Minister for protection. The incident resulted in the suspension of three officials, while past incidents show the volatile legacy of the song.

