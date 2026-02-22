Record-Breaking Triumphs at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Norwegian skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has made Olympic history at the Milan Cortina Games, becoming the athlete with the most gold medals in a single Winter Olympics. His latest win in the 50-kilometer mass start race marks his sixth gold of the event, surpassing past records.

The United States Olympic team has also celebrated a major milestone, securing their record-breaking 11th gold medal with a victory in mixed aerials. Meanwhile, Finland's hockey team has continued their bronze-winning streak, overpowering Slovakia with a 6-1 triumph.

In curling, Canada's men clinched gold against Britain, while the women took bronze over the U.S. These achievements underscored a day filled with sporting excellence, as Olympic records were rewritten in Milan Cortina.

