Struggling for Closure: Repatriation Challenges for Migrant Families

In a bid to support the grieving family of a deceased migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, the district administration of Jharkhand's Dhanbad has pledged immediate assistance. Chandeshwar Kumar, a native of Manohar Tand in Sindri block, passed away in Jeddah earlier this month.

The family confronted obstacles in obtaining the essential Authorised Dealer (AD) code, which banks sanctioned by the Reserve Bank of India issue for customs clearance. This code is crucial for the repatriation of Kumar's body. Officials revealed that the family had been informed of his passing on February 12 and had faced numerous challenges in securing the AD code from local banks.

Responding to their plea, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan has instructed Assistant Labour Commissioner Pravin Kumar to expedite the resolution of these issues to ensure the body is brought back home. Kumar had left for Jeddah in July 2025 for employment at a metal works factory, with an expected return in January. His untimely demise prompted his family to receive only a death certificate, highlighting the bureaucratic challenges associated with such tragedies.

