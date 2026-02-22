Left Menu

Struggling for Closure: Repatriation Challenges for Migrant Families

The Dhanbad district administration is aiding the family of Chandeshwar Kumar, who died in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in retrieving his body. The family faced challenges obtaining an AD code necessary for repatriation. The Deputy Commissioner has assigned an official to resolve the issues swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:02 IST
Struggling for Closure: Repatriation Challenges for Migrant Families
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to support the grieving family of a deceased migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, the district administration of Jharkhand's Dhanbad has pledged immediate assistance. Chandeshwar Kumar, a native of Manohar Tand in Sindri block, passed away in Jeddah earlier this month.

The family confronted obstacles in obtaining the essential Authorised Dealer (AD) code, which banks sanctioned by the Reserve Bank of India issue for customs clearance. This code is crucial for the repatriation of Kumar's body. Officials revealed that the family had been informed of his passing on February 12 and had faced numerous challenges in securing the AD code from local banks.

Responding to their plea, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan has instructed Assistant Labour Commissioner Pravin Kumar to expedite the resolution of these issues to ensure the body is brought back home. Kumar had left for Jeddah in July 2025 for employment at a metal works factory, with an expected return in January. His untimely demise prompted his family to receive only a death certificate, highlighting the bureaucratic challenges associated with such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
2
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
3
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Acciden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026