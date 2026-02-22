Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Dominates at Qatar Open, Secures Title in Record Time

Carlos Alcaraz secured a resounding win over Arthur Fils at the Qatar Open, marking his 26th tour-level title. The young Spanish tennis player extended his 2026 winning streak to 12 matches, shortly after becoming the youngest to complete a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Doha | Updated: 22-02-2026
In a stunning display of athletic prowess, Carlos Alcaraz clinched the Qatar Open title with a swift victory against Arthur Fils, concluding the final in just 50 minutes. This dominant performance adds to Alcaraz's impressive year, extending his 2026 winning streak to 12 matches.

The 22-year-old Spanish sensation has not only captured the attention of tennis enthusiasts but has also made history by recently becoming the youngest player to achieve a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open. His determination and skill have been the foundation of his early-year success.

Alcaraz's triumph in Doha marks his 26th tour-level title, solidifying his position as one of the rising stars in the tennis world. With such a strong start to the year, fans eagerly await what the rest of 2026 holds for the young athlete.

