Haryana's Bold Move: Securing Futures for Agniveers with Pioneering Policy

Haryana's Agnipath Scheme under the Agniveer initiative is creating excitement among the youth, promoting national service and patriotism. With Haryana leading employment security post-service, the first batch of Agniveers is set to complete their tenure in 2026, followed by a secure future under the new Agniveer Policy-2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:23 IST
  India

In a move that has ignited enthusiasm among young residents, Haryana's Sainik and Ardh-Sainik Welfare Minister Rao Narbir Singh extolled the virtues of the Agnipath Scheme.

Launched in June 2022, the initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh aims to instill discipline, patriotism, and national service spirit in the youth, titled Agniveers, during their four-year service.

To ensure a promising post-service future for these Agniveers, Haryana has devised the Agniveer Policy-2024, which promises employment opportunities in government sectors and beyond, making Haryana the first state to offer such security. This policy will take effect in August 2026.

