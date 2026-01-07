Left Menu

Delhi's Future Leaders: Youth Empowerment at Viksit Bharat Dialogue 2026

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praised the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 as a platform for youth to contribute to India's future. The program, attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood, aims to unite diverse students to tackle national challenges, fostering leadership and civic responsibility.

Updated: 07-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:10 IST
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the send-off for local students destined for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, calling it crucial for crafting India's pathway to a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking to participants, Gupta highlighted youth energy and vision as central to nation-building efforts under PM Modi, urging active participation in solving national issues.

Education Minister Ashish Sood praised the program's role in uniting students across divisions for tackling themes like sustainable development and governance, calling participants future leaders.

