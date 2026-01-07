Delhi's Future Leaders: Youth Empowerment at Viksit Bharat Dialogue 2026
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praised the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 as a platform for youth to contribute to India's future. The program, attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood, aims to unite diverse students to tackle national challenges, fostering leadership and civic responsibility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the send-off for local students destined for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, calling it crucial for crafting India's pathway to a developed nation by 2047.
Speaking to participants, Gupta highlighted youth energy and vision as central to nation-building efforts under PM Modi, urging active participation in solving national issues.
Education Minister Ashish Sood praised the program's role in uniting students across divisions for tackling themes like sustainable development and governance, calling participants future leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha's Revolutionary Step in Rural Education: Godabarisha Mishra Schools
Multilingual Education: A New Dawn for Jharkhand's Schoolchildren
Infinity Learn Launches 'Infinity One' for Personalised Education
Jharkhand's Language Diversity: A Multilingual Education Conclave
Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use