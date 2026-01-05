Left Menu

Youth Empowerment and Resilience: Khelo Ramban Cricket League and CRPF's Gym Initiative Unveiled

The District police wrapped up the 'Khelo Ramban Cricket League' aimed at youth empowerment. Meanwhile, the CRPF inaugurated an open-air gym at its tactical headquarters in Chanderkot, rejuvenating the area post-flood. Both initiatives underscore efforts to nurture talent and resilience among youth and personnel.

SSP Arun Gupta. (Photo: ANI)
  • Country:
  • India

The District police officially concluded the 'Khelo Ramban Cricket League' within the Civic Action Programme (CAP) framework on Monday. According to SSP Arun Gupta, organized under the guidance of the Government of India and the Home Department, this initiative aims to motivate young individuals to demonstrate their talents, as directed by the Police headquarters.

Further emphasizing the program's purpose, Arun Gupta reiterated, "This program, orchestrated by governmental and departmental powers, serves to boost youth engagement in productive activities." In another development, Commandant Ranbir Singh of the CRPF's 84th Battalion highlighted the inauguration of an open-air gym at their Chanderkot headquarters, marking it as a testament to renewed vigor and dedication.

Ranbir Singh noted the gym's opening as symbolic of a new beginning for the year, especially after last August's flood devastations. The rehabilitation of the site symbolizes the cohesive teamwork and resilience of the CRPF personnel, promoting fitness and well-being within challenging surroundings. This initiative aligns with the force's commitment to morale and health, demonstrating steadfast resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

