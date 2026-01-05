Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Telugu Pride at the World Telugu Conference

At the World Telugu Conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the importance of respecting different languages, emphasizing that no language is superior. He pointed out the value of studying in one's mother tongue and announced the establishment of a Telugu university. Naidu also discussed cross-state cooperation on water issues.

Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Telugu Pride at the World Telugu Conference
In an impassioned address at the World Telugu Conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocated for linguistic equality, asserting that no language should be deemed superior to another. Naidu called for mutual respect and emphasized the educational benefits of studying in one's mother tongue.

During the conference, the Chief Minister also revealed plans for establishing a Telugu university in Rajahmundry to honor Potti Sriramulu, a key figure in forming linguistic states in India. Additionally, the event saw the unveiling of a commemorative postal stamp.

Naidu urged for enhanced cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to tackle issues like water sharing, highlighting unused water resources that could benefit both states. Prominent attendees included Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapati Raju and other notable dignitaries.

