Skateboarding Legend Nyjah Huston Faces Harrowing Injury

Nyjah Huston, hailed as one of the greatest street skateboarders, revealed he has suffered a fractured skull and fractured eye socket in a recent accident.

Known for his prowess with numerous accolades from SLS Super Crown World Championships and X Games, Huston's accident underscores the risky nature of skateboarding.

Despite this setback, the 31-year-old remains hopeful for a return, eyeing participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, continuing his celebrated career in a demanding sport.