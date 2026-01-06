Skateboarding Legend Nyjah Huston Faces Harrowing Injury
Skateboarding icon Nyjah Huston suffered a fractured skull and eye socket in a severe accident, highlighting the risks of the sport. Despite the setback, Huston remains optimistic and aims to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, following his previous successes at the Tokyo and Paris Games.
Nyjah Huston, hailed as one of the greatest street skateboarders, revealed he has suffered a fractured skull and fractured eye socket in a recent accident.
Known for his prowess with numerous accolades from SLS Super Crown World Championships and X Games, Huston's accident underscores the risky nature of skateboarding.
Despite this setback, the 31-year-old remains hopeful for a return, eyeing participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, continuing his celebrated career in a demanding sport.