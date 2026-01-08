Trump's Bold Move: Restricting Institutional Home Buying to Aid Young Families

President Donald Trump is calling for a ban on large institutional investors buying homes, aiming to ease home buying for young families. This comes as a bid to tackle voter concerns about housing affordability ahead of the upcoming elections.

Despite Trump's focus on curbing corporate home ownership, the primary issue remains an inadequate supply of new housing, with prices rising faster than incomes. Institutional buyers represent only a small fraction of the market, with a mere 1% share of single-family homes according to the American Enterprise Institute.

The broader issue of housing affordability stems from insufficient construction, with estimates suggesting 3 to 4 million additional homes are needed. While more construction could reduce home values, Trump emphasizes a balance between maintaining property values and providing affordable options for new buyers.

