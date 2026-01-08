Ryan Baasch's Shift to National Economic Council

The White House announced the withdrawal of Ryan Baasch's nomination as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. Instead, Baasch will join the National Economic Council as a deputy director, according to an official statement given to Reuters.

Baasch will oversee issues related to technology, telecommunications, and competition policy in his new role. He takes over from Robin Colwell, who left to join Intel as its head of government affairs following the U.S. government's acquisition of a 10% stake in the company.

Cale Clingenpeel and Paige Willey will continue as deputy directors at the National Economic Council.