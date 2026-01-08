Left Menu

U.S. Strategy to Control Venezuela's Oil Sales

The U.S. plans to control Venezuela's oil sales to stabilize its economy and revive its oil sector. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized using oil revenues to drive crucial changes. This move follows U.S. ousting of Nicolas Maduro, with partnerships with global commodity marketers and key banks for execution.

Updated: 08-01-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 02:02 IST
The United States aims to oversee Venezuela's oil sales indefinitely, as a strategic move to stabilize and rebuild the South American nation's economy and oil sector, stated U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. This initiative comes in the aftermath of the ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

During a conference in Miami, Wright highlighted the need for U.S. control over Venezuelan oil transactions to foster fundamental changes in the country. The revenues, according to Wright, will be instrumental in stabilizing Venezuela's economy and compensating oil giants like Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips for past nationalization losses.

Wright's comments were supported by ongoing efforts to engage with U.S. oil firms to boost long-term production in Venezuela. The U.S. is set to market stored and future production to refineries tailored for Venezuelan crude, with transactions managed globally with top financial entities.

